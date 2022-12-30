5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72.
Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986.
Though, arguably the team he is best known for coaching is the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets.
From the early 1990s to the late 2000s, Pilcher won an estimated 169 games with the Yellow Jackets.
Pilcher ended his coaching career in 2016 as the Berrien High School Rebels head coach.
There will be a Sunday viewing from 3-5 p.m. at Allen and Allen Funeral Home. On Monday, after a celebration of life at the First Baptist Church in Thomasville, he will be buried at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.