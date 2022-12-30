5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72.

Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986.

Thomas County and the state of Georgia lost a legend yesterday. Former Yellow Jacket HC and Hall of Famer Ed Pilcher passed away at age 72. Coach Pilcher won five state titles from 1992-1997 with us and we are forever grateful for the time we had with him. #TheCounty #Legend pic.twitter.com/h0V19Z5WK6 — TCCHS Football (@tcchsyjfootball) December 30, 2022

Though, arguably the team he is best known for coaching is the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets.

From the early 1990s to the late 2000s, Pilcher won an estimated 169 games with the Yellow Jackets.

Pilcher ended his coaching career in 2016 as the Berrien High School Rebels head coach.

There will be a Sunday viewing from 3-5 p.m. at Allen and Allen Funeral Home. On Monday, after a celebration of life at the First Baptist Church in Thomasville, he will be buried at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.