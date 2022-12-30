Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

5-time TCC state championship coach Ed Pilcher passes away

FILE: Photo of former TCC and Berrien Rebels head coach Ed Pilcher.
FILE: Photo of former TCC and Berrien Rebels head coach Ed Pilcher.(Photo of championship head coach Ed Pilcher coach for the Berrien Rebels)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Ed Pilcher, who led Thomas County Central to five state championships, has passed away. He was 72.

Pilcher, who was involved in south Georgia high school football for around 40 years, began his career with Early County in 1986.

Though, arguably the team he is best known for coaching is the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets.

From the early 1990s to the late 2000s, Pilcher won an estimated 169 games with the Yellow Jackets.

Pilcher ended his coaching career in 2016 as the Berrien High School Rebels head coach.

There will be a Sunday viewing from 3-5 p.m. at Allen and Allen Funeral Home. On Monday, after a celebration of life at the First Baptist Church in Thomasville, he will be buried at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road.
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road.
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge...
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s
Valdosta shooting suspects Kelvin Spivey (left) and Chadaine Thomas (right).
Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings

Latest News

Jennifer Ross, Travis's Widow, looking down at her late husband's portrait.
Georgia woman keeps her husband’s legacy alive by becoming a Georgia Bulldog fan
CORRECTS DATE TO SATURDAY, DEC. 24, 2022, NOT SATURDAY, DEC. 25, 2022. - FILE - Kathy Whitworth...
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
Clinch County guard Keegan Clayton finished with 22 points
Panthers & pantherettes remain undefeated after sweeping Irwin County
Adam Carter was named the new head football coach and director of football operations at...
New Lowndes High football coach named