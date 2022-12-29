Warm Pattern Holds, Showers on New Year’s Eve

A southerly flow develops this afternoon. Temps warm to the low 70s south and upper 60s for our northern counties. High pressure keeps showers from forming today.

Tomorrow morning will be even milder. Temps start near 50° patchy to dense fog possible for our eastern counties.

Clouds move in during the afternoon. We warm into the low 70s. Rain chances rise in the afternoon. Better chances west than east, but everyone has a chance. It remains low.

A line of showers with a low severe threat will move in early on Saturday. Another round will be possible in the afternoon as spring-like moisture enters the area. There is growing confidence that it won’t rain into the night. Sunday we dry out. 0.5-1″ likely. Flash flooding will be the main threat.

Totals won’t be enough to bring us to normal rainfall. Most will end up in a rain deficit this year. Temperature wise, this year will be the coldest year since 2014 for Albany.

The front bringing showers in will not cool us down much. Highs go from the 70s and may briefly go drop the 60s on New Year’s Day. Lows briefly go into the low 50s, then rebound to the 60s by midweek.

Another round of showers and storms mid next week. There is a better chance for these to turn severe.

