Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Controversial speeding cameras will soon be going up in three Valdosta school zones.

The city is going to do a trial run to see how and if the cameras improve safety.

City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer for children.

Valdosta leaders said RedSpeed did a study for about a month on all city schools. The results showed that there is a speeding problem in school zones. That’s why speed cameras are being put up in three city elementary school zones.

Pinevale, W.G. Nunn and S.L. Mason will be the three school zones that receive the cameras. (Source: WALB)

The study showed that S.L. Mason, and Pinevale Elementary both had an average of over 200 students crossing a day, with over 125 violations recorded also. W.G. Nunn is where the third camera will be placed, and they had an average of 150 children crossing a day with 114 violations recorded.

“The camera system that we’re setting up is basically to help control the safety for kids in school zones. And to make sure that our kids are safe when they cross the roads, and also monitor the speed in those areas of the school zone, during school hours,” Andy Gibbs, District 6 Valdosta city councilman, said.

Since August, RedSpeed cameras in Albany have issued over 12,000 citations. That raised a lot of questions about what these cameras are actually for.

Gibbs said the first time you’re caught speeding, you’ll get a warning in the mail. The second time, it’ll be a ticket.

“If you’re going through that school zone, you have to be going 11 miles over the speed limit. You’re not going to catch a ticket until you’re 36 or more,” Gibbs said.

This is the first time Valdosta has used automated speed zone cameras. They plan to use them for a year to see if they do indeed improve the safety of children.

City leaders said they don’t have to pay anything to participate in this program. RedSpeed pays for everything and gets it back from citations.

“That money then will be paid online and then a portion of that money, which is 65% of that money, will go back to the police department,” Gibbs said. “The other 35% will be kept by the company, which offsets their cost of doing everything on the front end for us.”

The city said it will get a portion of the money collected from citations, but they also said this is for the safety of children. Something that residents in the area told WALB News 10 they don’t mind because of how needed this is.

“We actually hope we decrease (speeding) without having to give out tickets and citations. You know that people are just aware that hey look, you know I do need to slow down near the school zone,” Gibbs said.

RedSpeed cameras in Albany school zones have created a lot of controversies. But Valdosta leaders said they have heard good things about these cameras. That’s why they plan to try them out for a year to see for themselves.

