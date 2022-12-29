Rain returns while warmth holds for the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re slowly thawing out as warmer air returns. Wednesday afternoon sunny and seasonal with highs low-mid 60s. Tonight, some passing clouds and not as cold lows upper 30s around 40 with patchy fog.

Thursday just as nice sunny but warmer as highs top the upper 60s around 70. Warming trend continues Friday with highs in the low 70s. This comes with increasing clouds and moisture which brings rain chances back late Friday into New Year’s Eve. Expect periods of heavy rain with amounts of 1-2″ possible.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms move out before midnight New Year’s Eve. Morning clouds New Year’s gives way to afternoon sunshine and highs low-mid 70s. Mostly dry Monday followed by the next round of rain on Tuesday. Unsettled weather likely through Thursday. Temperatures remain above average with lows around 60s and highs low-mid 70s.

Looking ahead long-range models suggest colder air returns the second week of January. After all there’s a lot more of winter to come.

