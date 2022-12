LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a shoplifter.

It happened at Publix in Lee County on Dec. 14.

Law enforcement said hundreds of dollars worth of food was taken from the supermarket.

If you have any information, call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 759-6012.

