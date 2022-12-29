GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s

The GBI believes the child may have a connection to Albany
Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge...
Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988.(Source: GBI)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MILLWOOD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is asking for help identifying the remains of a child found dead in Ware County in the 1980s — a child the GBI believes has a possible connection to Albany.

The GBI, along with the Ware County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for information about the child’s death.

Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge Road in December 1988.

“The child possibly died 1-3 months before her body was found concealed inside an old television cabinet at an illegal dump site. She had pierced ears and was found wearing thermal bottoms and a white pullover sweater with a pink pony emblem,” GBI officials said in a release on Thursday.

What is known about Baby Jane Doe?

Based on estimates, this is what’s known about the child.

  • Age: 3
  • Sex: Female
  • Race: Black
  • Height: 2′1
  • Weight: 20 pounds

The agency said a $5,000 reward is being offered for “information that directly leads to positively identifying the child.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Tip Line at (1 800) 597-8477 or submit a tip online.

