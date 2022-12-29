Ask the Expert
FDA to include sesame on list of major allergens

Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.
Sesame seeds can be a health hazard to those with allergies.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is adding sesame to its list of major food allergens on Jan. 1.

This is a result of the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education and Research Act signed into law last year.

Sesame will join the major food allergens list, which includes milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.

Foods with sesame will now be subject to regulatory requirements, including labeling and manufacturing protocols.

Sesame appears in many different ingredients but has not always been listed by name on product labels.

It must now be obvious so those with a sesame allergy can avoid it.

Sesame allergies can cause various symptomsm including coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and drops in blood pressure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

