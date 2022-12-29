Bainbridge barbershop gas leak leaves street closed

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A gas leak at a Bainbridge barber shop has left authorities to close the road to the public.

Wayne’s World on East Water Street was the site of the gas leak, according to Bainbridge Public Safety Police Chief Randell Walton.

Law enforcement said if conditions were different there could have been a gas explosion.

The road is closed indefinitely.

