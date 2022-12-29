Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Bainbridge barbershop gas leak leaves street closed

Wayne’s World on East Water Street was the site of the gas leak, according to Bainbridge Public...
Wayne’s World on East Water Street was the site of the gas leak, according to Bainbridge Public Safety Police Chief Randell Walton.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A gas leak at a Bainbridge barber shop has left authorities to close the road to the public.

Wayne’s World on East Water Street was the site of the gas leak, according to Bainbridge Public Safety Police Chief Randell Walton.

Law enforcement said if conditions were different there could have been a gas explosion.

The road is closed indefinitely.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road.
3 children injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
Valdosta shooting suspects Kelvin Spivey (left) and Chadaine Thomas (right).
Valdosta police searching for 2 suspects in separate shootings
This is under a rug in a Wellington Rowell Property home that Mashika Daniel is renting.
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture

Latest News

The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road.
Albany shooting leaves 2 injured
If you have a concealed carry permit, you can bring a gun into state parks, including Acadia.
Gun permits no longer required in Georgia and Alabama on January 1
RedSpeed cameras in Albany created a lot of controversies. Something residents hope doesn't...
Speed cameras making way to Valdosta school zones
Known as “Baby Jane Doe,” the young child’s remains were found in Millwood off of Duncan Bridge...
GBI asking for help identifying remains of child found dead in the 1980s