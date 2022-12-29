Albany shooting leaves 2 injured

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after shooting at each other at an Albany apartment, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

The shooting happened at 2415 West Apartments in the 2400 block of Dawson Road.

Police said they do not believe the injuries are life-threatening.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation as authorities are still on the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

