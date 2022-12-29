Albany, Dougherty Co. reach funding split decision

After months of back-and-forth discussion, Albany and Dougherty County have reached a decision
After months of back-and-forth discussion, Albany and Dougherty County have reached a decision on how to split tax dollars between the two municipalities.(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 29, 2022
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After months of back-and-forth discussion, Albany and Dougherty County have reached a decision on how to split tax dollars between the two municipalities.

At a Thursday morning called meeting, the Albany City Commission voted in favor of the traditional 60/40 funding split.

What is LOST funding?


LOST stands for local option sales tax.

The funding is to cover both Albany and Dougherty County’s operational budgets. The funding goes towards things and services that both the city and county provide.

The funding is generated from people spending money at Albany and Dougherty County businesses. The goal is to take the burden off taxpayers.

The funding split would last for the next ten years.

Albany would get the 60% split and Dougherty County would get the remaining 40%.

On Dec. 16, the county approved its end of the funding split, which was 60/40.

