Albany, Dougherty Co. agree on tax funding split

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After months of talks, the City of Albany and Dougherty County have reached a decision on how to split tax funding.

LOST stands for Local Option Sales Tax. The city and county have been going back and forth for a while now. These dollars will help decide the funding for services for both the city and county.

The traditional 60/40 split was approved — the City of Albany gets 60% and Dougherty County gets 40%.

“What we are here today is considering the resolution to accept the continued allocation without revision. We all understand that if we don’t have this certificate for the Department of Revenue in by the end of tomorrow’s business day, collections will be terminated,” said Albany Mayor Bo before the Albany City Commission approved its side of the split.

According to both Dorough and the 10-year projection for LOST collections, collections made for the city would be more than $11 million versus the more than $6 million that will be received by the county.

“We have a very unique county, we have one of the smaller counties in our state. But because Albany is 80% of Dougherty County in landmass and population, we make up a large portion of that. That is why we have the justifications to increase this split,” said Demetrius Young, Ward 6 city commissioner.

Revenue projections assume an annual increase of 3.8 per year and exclude the 1% administrative fee paid to the state. The funding is expected to improve things like the county jail, sewage systems, and other services benefiting the city and county.

The extra penny that people are paying at the register to buy groceries actually helps taxpayers.

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said he felt the initial proposal of the 60/40 split was going to be the outcome. However, he felt the decision-making process took too long to decide.

“I just wish we would have avoided all this drama and unnecessary bolstering, and I wish we wouldn’t have to spend a bunch of the taxpayers’ money fighting over it. I mean it’s just ridiculous,” Cohilas said.

Dorough broke down what some of the collections mean over the years now that the 60/40 split agreement is in place.

“We have a projection here, and I’ll be happy to provide it. It’s based on collections in previous years. The numbers assume various factors including the probability of inflation, and whether or not we will increase population, lose population. The amount of commercial activity that is sustained in our community over the next decade,” said Dorough.

Cohilas suggests what he thinks would be a solution to spending dollars for both the city and county.

“And what we really need to be doing is having a real conversation about consolidation. Because these are the types of disputes and arguments that arise from the fact that we are not consolidated. If we were consolidated, then we wouldn’t be talking about how to split up these dollars,” said Cohilas.

The deadline to reach a decision was Dec. 30.

