3 children injured in Berrien Co. farming accident

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three children were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road.

The sheriff’s office said three children were playing inside a cotton module builder when something went wrong. Two of the children were critically injured and the third had minor injuries.

“It appears that somehow they got hung up in the hydraulic press on the inside of the machine,” Ray Paulk, Berrien County sheriff, said.

The two children were taken to Tift Regional Medical Center and then taken to a hospital in Jacksonville. They both are still in critical care.

Paulk is asking that everyone continue praying for the children and the entire Rudeseal family.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

