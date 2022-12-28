Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Twister’ sequel coming summer 2024

The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman...
The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman as tornado-chasing scientists earned nearly $500 million at the global box office.(America's City Photos)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) – A sequel to the hit 1996 film “Twister” will hit theaters in July 2024, nearly 30 years after the original.

The new movie will be titled “Twisters,” though Universal Pictures did not release any plot details.

The film is set to be directed by Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”), and the screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith (“The Revenant”). Casting has not yet been announced.

The 1996 film “Twister” starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman as tornado-chasing scientists earned nearly $500 million at the global box office.

Paxton died in 2017 and Hoffman died in 2014. It’s not yet known if Hunt or Elwes will be returning.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
This is under a rug in a Wellington Rowell Property home that Mashika Daniel is renting.
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the...
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar
He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
Two men were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while...
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room

Latest News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry...
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer gets prison sentence
A giant tree lays across an intersection in Buffalo.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
Families frustrated with Southwest Airlines cancellations speak at the Atlanta airport. (CNN)
Southwest customers speak at airport amid cancellations
Police said on Dec. 17, they responded to the 1100 block of North Gaskin Avenue about an...
Douglas PD looking for car involved in shooting