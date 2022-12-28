‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted.

John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday.

“You know, over the Christmas holidays, we had some extremely cold weather there and I got a call early Sunday morning saying that my pipes were busted by the yard. Man, ya know not the greatest time on Christmas morning at 7 a.m. to figure that out,” Harvey said.

Steven Keith and Jody Johnson are welders at Notfit Designs in Tifton. Their pipe burst on Sunday and flooded the entire business. They told WALB it was wrapped with electrical tape to stop the water from flooding the business until it can be repaired properly.

“I pulled in and noticed water everywhere and walked in the shop and see water going into the shop right by our plasma table. I figured that wasn’t a good place for a busted pipe to be around the electricity. The shop was full of water,” Keith said.

Keith says he called management, and they were able to contact the city to turn the water completely off. Notfit Designs not only experienced water issues but lost power as well.

WALB spent the day tagging along with Brian Baldree, of Crumley and Burks Plumbing Company as they responded to over 20 calls over the holiday weekend.

The first stop was under someone’s home. They say they got calls from calls across, Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus. Some of the service repairs were severe.

“We had one where the pipes ran in the attic the pipes bust in the attic. The residents weren’t home so when they came home, they came to a house completely flooded,” Baldree added.

With the weather warming back in the coming days, Baldree predicts that the service calls for pipes should be slowing down a bit.

