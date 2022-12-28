Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘Like a scene from Home Alone’ Georgia man slips on ice after attempted robbery

Gainesville Police Department
Gainesville Police Department(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who pulled a gun on an employee at a Gainesville business in an armed robbery attempt slipped and fell on ice while trying to get away, police say.

The incident happened on Christmas Day at around 1 a.m. on the 400 block of Atlanta Highway in Gainesville.

Police say 30-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez allegedly hid behind the business, pulled a gun on an employee as they exited, and demanded cash.

A physical altercation ensued between the employee and Sajbocho-Ordonez.

Another employee exited the rear of the building, spooking Sajbocho-Ordonez, and causing him to fire a shot and runoff. The shot did not hit anyone, according to police.

In an attempt to get away, Sajbocho-Ordonez fell on a patch of ice and hit his head.

Witnesses were able to get two guns away from him while he was laying on the ground, injured.

Police arrived moments later and took Sajbocho-Ordonez into custody.

He was treated on the scene and transported to Hall County Jail, charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Additional charges are possible, police say.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
This is under a rug in a Wellington Rowell Property home that Mashika Daniel is renting.
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
Two men were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while...
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the...
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar

Latest News

The burglary suspect is wanted in connection to what police said is a “smash and grab” incident...
APD looking asking for help finding lottery ticket burglar
What’s left of the home, from what was the living room couch to the floors and ceiling, is now...
Douglas paramedic’s family in need after fire destroys home
Getting your finances in order ahead of 2023
Getting your finances in order ahead of 2023
Getting your finances in order ahead of 2023
Getting your finances in order ahead of 2023