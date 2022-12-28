Ask the Expert
Georgia family remembers father and son killed in Christmas Day fire

By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Christmas morning a fire tore through a home on Thompson Circle in DeKalb County. The flames killed a father and his disabled son.

Sonia Tyler says the victims were her dad, 72-year-old Randy Tyler, and her brother, 25-year-old Jason Tyler.

“They were both very unique and they loved deeply. I’m just honored that I got a journey through life with them because they were exceptional people, and I’m glad that I have those examples to follow,” Sonia said.

ORIGINAL STORY: DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire

Sonia says when her brother Jason was a teenager, he suffered from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage that caused him to go blind and he became wheelchair-bound.

Sonia says their other brother was also murdered in Jonesboro two years ago. This holiday, the Tylers were simply hoping for peace.

“Anybody that knew both of them knows they were the kindest, most loving positive fun-loving people and our family has already been through so much. We don’t understand. I’m not trying to. I don’t get it,” Sonia said.

Four other family members were able to escape the fire, but the Tylers lost almost everything including their home.

“I think we want people to remember to pay attention to the good things, regardless. You have to. Bad things happen and if you don’t pay attention to what’s good around you, you’ll fall apart,” Sonia said.

If you would like to donate to the Tyler family’s GoFundMe, click HERE.

“I think more than anything we need support, prayers, and good vibes are just thrown our way,” Sonia said.

NOTE: Atlanta News First does not vet or endorse any GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.

