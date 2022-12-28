End of year warm and wet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the 5th consecutive morning, lows dropped below freezing into the mid-upper 20s Tuesday. Tonight, temperatures head back into the 20s for another subfreezing night which will be the last of the year. A warming trend is under way as the arctic air relaxes and pushes out. Warmer day by day with lows in the upper 30s Thursday then into the 50s and 60s by Saturday while highs rise into the upper 60s low 70s the end of the week through the holiday weekend.

With the warmer air moisture returns and combines with several disturbances which brings rain back late Friday and continues into early Sunday. Expect periods of heavy rain with amounts of 1-2″. Look to ring out the year and bring in the new year on a wet note.

Drier with warm low 70s New Year’s Day and Monday. Next round of rain Tuesday through the end of the week.

