Douglas PD looking for car involved in shooting

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is asking for help identifying a car involved in a shooting.

Police said on Dec. 17, they responded to the 1100 block of North Gaskin Avenue about an aggravated assault.

A man told police that another man in a red jacket fired multiple shots at him from a blue car.

Have any information on the car in question?

If you have any information about the car, call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222 or the Douglas Police Department tip line at (912) 260-3600.

