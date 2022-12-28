Ask the Expert
Douglas PD looking for car involved in shooting

Police said on Dec. 17, they responded to the 1100 block of North Gaskin Avenue about an aggravated assault. A man told police that another man in a red jacket fired multiple shots at him from a blue car.(Source: Douglas Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is asking for help identifying a car involved in a shooting.

Police said on Dec. 17, they responded to the 1100 block of North Gaskin Avenue about an aggravated assault.

A man told police that another man in a red jacket fired multiple shots at him from a blue car.

Have any information on the car in question?

If you have any information about the car, call the Douglas Police Department at (912) 384-2222 or the Douglas Police Department tip line at (912) 260-3600.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

