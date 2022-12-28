Douglas paramedic’s family in need after fire destroys home

BRAXLEY, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Fire Department is trying to raise money for a Douglas AirEvac 90 paramedic whose home was destroyed by fire the day after Christmas.

Andrew Kersey said he left to visit his neighbor about 7:30 that morning. When he returned around noon, he pulled up to a firey blaze on the side of his home.

What’s left of the home, from what was the living room couch to the floors and ceiling, is now all covered in insulation from the attic.

According to Fourth District and Red Oak Fire Department, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“One end of the house was on fire, and my wife and children, they were inside the home on the opposite end. They didn’t know the house was on fire. I went in and yelled for them to get out,” Andrew said.

Andrew’s wife Heather and their two daughters, 11 and 4, were watching a movie and playing with Christmas presents when this tragedy happened. They said they had no idea their house was burning.

The Kersey family told WALB it was because of their strong faith in God that they are still grateful despite this tragedy happening.

“I was in a tunnel at first. I had no idea like I said, and it’s been hard but we’re, we’ll be okay,” Heather said.

Andrew’s oldest daughter Andria, who now lives in Tennessee, rushed home to be with her family. She said when she received the call about the tragedy, she was heartbroken because her childhood home is now only a memory.

“To get a call from my dad, first, of course, you are worried about him and Heather and the girls but you know it’s like when I pulled up yesterday and saw it for the first time, you had every memory that happened in the house come back,” Andria said.

What can you do to help?

Donations can be made directly through CashApp ($michael033074) or PayPal (andrew.kersey@bellsouth.net).

Physical donations can be dropped off at Air Evac 90, 195 Thomas Frier Dr., Douglas, GA, 31535.

If no one is at the base, donations can be left on the porch. The greatest needs are clothing and shoes, towels, washcloths, various home goods, etc.

Here are the clothing sizes the family needs:

Mens 32/30 pants, large shirts, shoes 9

Womens 8 pants, medium shirts, shoes 9

Girls size 10/12, shoes 5

Girls size 5T/6T, shoes toddler 4

