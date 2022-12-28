Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, fire department says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to...
A construction fire was reported in the walls of Caesar's Superdome on Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.(WVUE)

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome but did make its way onto the field, a source tells WVUE.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In September of 2021, a pressure washer caught fire in the Superdome’s “gutter tub” while crews were cleaning the roof in preparation for Caesar’s branding to replace the old Mercedes logos.

The Superdome has been undergoing renovations for almost four years, entering Phase 3 of the $450 million project in May of 2022. Main entrances are being converted into giant atriums with escalators. Concourses are being widened, made possible by the removal of 80,000 square feet of pedestrian ramps. The team shop is also being relocated.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
This is under a rug in a Wellington Rowell Property home that Mashika Daniel is renting.
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the...
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar
He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
Two men were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while...
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room

Latest News

FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
US marks anniversary of Paul Whelan’s detention in Russia
A traveler wades through the field of unclaimed bags at the Southwest Airlines luggage...
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball
Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington, on...
Supreme Court asked to stop judges from giving out punishment for acquitted offenses
In this image taken from video released by the Tampa Police Department, police officer Gregory...
Florida police officer drags woman into jail, is fired
Pope Francis requests prayers on Wednesday for Pope Emeritus Benedict who is “very sick.”
Pope Francis asks for prayers for Pope Emeritus Benedict