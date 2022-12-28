APD looking for ‘smash and grab’ burglar

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglar in a Wednesday incident.

The burglary suspect is wanted in connection to what police said is a “smash and grab” incident at Homerun Foods in the 3300 block of Gillionville Road.

Police said the suspect took lottery tickets and ran towards Beattie Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

