$1M winner in Georgia after latest Mega Millions drawing

(NBC12)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won the jackpot during Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, but one lucky Georgian came away $1 million richer.

Winning a million dollars requires getting the five regular numbers right, but missing the Mega Ball.

The Georgia Lottery has not announced where the ticket was sold.

There were also three $10,000 winners, which requires getting four regular numbers and the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 with a Mega Ball number of 11.

Friday’s drawing will be worth around $640 million.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

