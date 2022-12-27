State senator speaks out on Lake Blackshear resort closure, issues

Ask the Expert
State senator speaks out on Lake Blackshear resort closure and issues
By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Lake Blackshear Resort & Golf Course has been a pillar in the Cordele community since the 1990s, Recently, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) decided to shut the resort down for structural reasons.

The Georgia DNR says it’s closed because of mold, sagging floors and the building not being structurally sound. District 13 State Senator Carden Summers says the damage has been going on for years.

Parking lots were empty this Christmas weekend after families were made aware that the Villas and Hotel had been closed. In a statement from Georgia’s DNR that was released last week, it shares in part, “The Lodge Rooms and Villas at Lake Blackshear Resort will be temporarily closed to the public effective immediately...these facilities will remain closed for additional evaluation and possible repairs.”

Senator Summers says that a third-party engineer evaluated the building and found major structural damages that contributed to the resort being partially shut down.

The villas and the hotel are shut down due to incredible issues going on with the building. They’ve got massive sagging floors, leaking walls, leaking rooves. So, there are only two choices now: one choice is to completely tear the building down and start over again at the villas, or properly take it back down to sticks and then start over again and find out what the problem was

Summers says rebuilding it would cost millions, but there is still hope for the villas and resort to be fixed.

“That has to go through a budgetary process, thank god our governor has been extremely good in keeping Georgia open and building up our reserves. So, we’ve got a good shot in getting this thing redone. You asked for a timeline, I mean if we had the money right now and someone said go, we’d probably be looking at 8-12 months getting it back open again,” Sen. Summers said.

Summers is making this plea to anyone who uses the convention center and resort:

“People that use or know about the convention center, it would pay them to email the governor’s office and other offices saying ‘please, we want this rebuilt,’ because the more the merrier because the senators and representatives are going to push for this, but when people push, it means a lot,” Summers said.

The cabins are still open in Lake Blackshear, the original cabins that were built they’re still open and they’re still available. The convention center is also still open.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

