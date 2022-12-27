Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

PHOTOS: NASA explores winter wonderland on Mars

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is sharing what winter is like on Mars.

The space agency captured photos showing Mars’ landscape changing due to winter.

One photo shows mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of Mars’ landscape look darker.

According to NASA, Mars also experiences cube-shaped snow that accompanies sub-zero temperatures.

In some areas, the red planet can get as low as -190 degrees Fahrenheit during winter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Georgia Power generic
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
The Resort at Lake Blackshear has been closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from...
Lake Blackshear resort closed to the public for structural issues
Pipes freezing in southwest Georgia
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

Latest News

Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Students challenge teacher to dance-off in viral video
The U.S. faces a deadly winter storm.
Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
Students erupt as their teacher battles an 8th grader in a "dance-off."
Student challenges teacher to dance-off
The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health
The new year is a prime time to prioritize your financial health