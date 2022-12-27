Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture

She’s seeking reimbursement for damages
She and her children spent Christmas in a hotel. They're currently still in a hotel because of the mold-infested home.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays.

The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.

Mashika Daniel is a tenant of a Wellington Rowell property.
Mashika Daniel is a tenant of a Wellington Rowell property.(Source: WALB)

Mashika Daniel said she and her kids moved into the Wellington Rowell Property three months ago. She said the first month of living in the home was okay. Then she noticed her living room rug was turning white. When she lifted the rug, she saw nothing but mildew and mold.

“After I lift that up, I just started looking at my furniture. I moved the couch, the couch had mold, mildew. The kid’s clothes, their toys, their mattresses. I lift the pillows up, the pillows. And I knew it happened quickly because I had just washed the sheets and stuff the Friday before. And then when we came back from my mom’s house over the weekend, that Monday, I saw the carpet. And I’m like something is not right,” Daniel said.

This is some of Mashika Daniel's kids' belongings that have been infested by mold.
This is some of Mashika Daniel's kids' belongings that have been infested by mold.(Source: Mashika Daniel)

Daniel said pretty much everything in the home is damaged. She said property management took $150 off her rent because she purchased cleaning supplies to try and clean it, but it keeps coming back.

“Look, this is not fixing the problem. I can’t leave my stuff in this house because me leaving my stuff in this house is going to cause more damage to it. So I called code enforcement and code enforcement is the one that came and put the notice on the window. And they said there are several leaks in the home, termites are biting the wood out. The house is not in a good condition for anybody to be in,” Daniel said.

The code enforcement notice is a stop order, addressing plumbing and other problems causing moisture in the home.

WALB News 10 spoke with Wellington Rowell’s attorney Zachary Cowart and he said they have offered Daniel a place to live, her December rent back, her security deposit and they will have someone come clean all of her belongings.

“Everything. Before I got here, I got here three months ago, I purchased all brand-new furniture. All of that needs to be reimbursed. But they’re not willing to do that. They’re willing to offer me $500, and to move me to another location. That’s not enough because I can move to another location. But now, I have no mattresses, no furniture. Nothing,” Daniel said.

Daniel said she deserves to be reimbursed $10,000. She said that will cover all of the damaged property in her home.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Georgia Power generic
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
The Resort at Lake Blackshear has been closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from...
Lake Blackshear resort closed to the public for structural issues
Pipes freezing in southwest Georgia
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

Latest News

State senator speaks out on Lake Blackshear resort closure and issues
State senator speaks out on Lake Blackshear resort closure, issues
Two men were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while...
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
WALB
'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
SWGA businesses continue to be affected by the holiday freeze
SWGA businesses continue to be affected by the holiday freeze