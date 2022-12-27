Ask the Expert
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need

Photo of an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter similar to the one that Kersey is a paramedic on.
Photo of an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter similar to the one that Kersey is a paramedic on.(Air Evac Lifeteam)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday.

Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.

The items most needed by the Kersey family are clothing and shoes, towels, washcloths and home goods.

Donations can be dropped off at Air Evac 90. The base’s address is 195 Thomas Frier Dr., Douglas, GA, 31535. If no one is at the base, donations can be left on the porch.

The clothing measurement for the family includes men’s 32/30 pants, large shirts, shoes 9, women’s 8 pants, medium shirts, shoes 9, girl’s size 10/12, shoes 5, girl’s size 5T/6T, shoes toddler 4.

