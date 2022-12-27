Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident

He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.

Police said the suspect, Joel Jackson, 57, was arrested after he tried to run from the scene.

Police said the truck in the accident was taken after the business was broken into and keys were taken.

Police said Jackson was a former employee.

He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.

Jackson was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Georgia Power generic
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
The Resort at Lake Blackshear has been closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from...
Lake Blackshear resort closed to the public for structural issues
Pipes freezing in southwest Georgia
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

Latest News

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the...
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar
Organizations prepared 150 hot meals to feed people in need.
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA