Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing charges in connection to a stolen vehicle from a Valdosta auto shop, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Monday, around 12 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Freedom Axle was found wrecked in the 1500 block of M.E. Thompson Drive.

Police said the suspect, Joel Jackson, 57, was arrested after he tried to run from the scene.

Police said the truck in the accident was taken after the business was broken into and keys were taken.

Police said Jackson was a former employee.

He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.

Jackson was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.