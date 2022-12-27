First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The main story this week will continue to be the cold air that’s still here, but changes will be starting soon in the form of slightly warmer temperatures. Starting today, afternoon highs will be on the up and up with the 50s for highs across southwest Georgia for our Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine today along with clear overnight which will support another night of effective radiational cooling. What does that mean for us? Well, morning temperatures will be returning to the cold 20s. This could lead to a light freeze and frosty conditions for the morning on Wednesday, but at least it’s warmer than the past few mornings.

Wednesday will have us even warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s so we’re finally making it closer to average. Lows will finally climb above feeling, but will still feel chilly for a few more mornings. Now once we get closer to the weekend, warmer air is here to stay, and along with that comes moisture. This indicates a new rain chance for the upcoming holiday weekend. Widespread rainfall cannot be ruled out at this time. Thunderstorms will also join in with the possibility of severe weather, but we need more details before we can make that distinction. The best chance of rain is on Saturday. Temperatures for the long term will mainly be in the low to mid-70s for the afternoons and mornings will be in the low to mid-60s.

