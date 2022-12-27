Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

FBI warns Peach Bowl ticket holders about scams

A goal marker is seen during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game...
A goal marker is seen during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game between Georgia and Cincinnati, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Georgia won 22-21. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The FBI has warned fans looking for last-minute Peach Bowl tickets about ticket scams.

One ticket broker says the lowest price for a standing-room-only ticket for this weekend’s Peach Bowl is $252 and a ticket to the National Championship can cost $3,000!

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Aaron Seres said if the ticket price looks too good to be true, it is. You should also be wary of avenues outside of traditional ticket brokers, especially if they ask for account information or make over-the-top promises about a ticket’s authenticity.

Seres also said not to post the ticket’s barcode online. Scammers can use the barcode to get into the game themselves or duplicate the ticket and sell fakes to unsuspecting buyers.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Georgia Power generic
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
The Resort at Lake Blackshear has been closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from...
Lake Blackshear resort closed to the public for structural issues
Pipes freezing in southwest Georgia
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

Latest News

He was charged with burglary, two counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
Former employee charged in Valdosta auto shop stolen vehicle incident
The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a...
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’
The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect. Police said the...
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar
Organizations prepared 150 hot meals to feed people in need.
South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA