Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Egg prices jumped nearly 50% in 2022, data shows

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically...
One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - While several grocery store items became more expensive this past year, nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says the price of eggs jumped 49 percent in 2022 through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings.

One reason for the increase was a deadly avian flu that reduced poultry flocks, specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens.

Rising feed and energy costs for producers, as well as high demand, also factored into the price increase.

Experts think the peak has passed, but consumers should expect to pay more for eggs until the conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Georgia got colder than it has in many years this weekend. This will help farmers of...
Some South Ga. farmers thankful for the hard freeze
Police in St. Louis say a woman has been arrested after shooting two men at a gas station.
Police: Woman tracks down stolen car, kills 2 men at gas station
Georgia Power generic
Georgia under electrical critical load condition
The Resort at Lake Blackshear has been closed to the public, according to a Facebook post from...
Lake Blackshear resort closed to the public for structural issues
Pipes freezing in southwest Georgia
Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

Latest News

Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
A Venezuelan migrant warms her hands over a campfire outside her makeshift tent, refusing to be...
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
Maryland kayakers helped rescue a pilot.
Rescuers use kayaks to reach pilot after crash in icy creek
WALB
'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
SWGA businesses continue to be affected by the holiday freeze
SWGA businesses continue to be affected by the holiday freeze