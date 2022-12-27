Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.

The scammers are using the name “Officer Parker.”

“Please be aware that they will change the name and use local numbers generated from apps,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.