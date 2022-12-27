Ask the Expert
Colquitt Co. Sheriff’s Office: Scammers back in ‘full force’

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said scammers are back in full force and is issuing a warning about them impersonating law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said phone scammers are calling people, pretending to be an officer and that they need to speak with them about a legal matter.

The scammers are using the name “Officer Parker.”

“Please be aware that they will change the name and use local numbers generated from apps,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

