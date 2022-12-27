Clouds returns with subfreezing temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re coming off the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years. The Arctic Blast arrived as the holiday period started. Since Christmas Eve lows have dropped below freezing for four consecutive nights with three of those in the 10s. Sunshine has provided little warmth with highs ranging from the 30s into the upper 40s Monday.

Tonight, subfreezing temperatures are back as lows drop bottom out in the mid 20s with some passing clouds as a weak disturbance slides east.

Tomorrow’s highs a tad higher into the 50s, this continues a warming trend through the week into the holiday weekend. Highs slowly rise into the upper 50s Wednesday then 10° higher upper 60s Thursday then into the low 70s Friday through the holiday weekend. With the warmer air moisture returns so expect rain and thunderstorms to ring out the year and bring in the new year unseasonably warm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.