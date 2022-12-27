APD increasing patrols for New Year’s travel

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The nation is gearing up for another holiday travel period.

Law enforcement agencies hope this New Year’s is not a deadly one on Georgia roads.

“We are actually increasing our patrol during this holiday season. Special operation during a 24-hour period that is going on,” Sylah Ferguson, Albany Police Department public information officer, said.

Increased patrols will be stationed at all parts of Albany.

“During this holiday period, there are a lot more burglaries and robberies. And also speeding violations as well. Drunk driving,” Ferguson said. “Make sure your wear your seatbelt. Make sure that you don’t speed. Take your time. Give yourself time to get to where you need to go.”

AAA is offering its “Tow To Go” program.

“We are here to rescue impaired drivers to keep them from driving on the roads. Give us a call. We will transport you and your vehicle within a 10-mile radius to a safe location,” Montrae Waiters, AAA spokesperson, said.

Waiters said this option should be viewed as a last resort. They also do not allow appointments to be made ahead of time.

“We are also still servicing members as well. We have to make sure members who need our help that may be stranded on the side of the road; we can get to them as well,” Waiters said. “It’s very very important folks to not drive distracted. Make sure that you put those phones down here in the state of Georgia. Georgia is a hands-free state. And again, hands-free state for your safety.”

The Tow To Go program is available until 6 a.m. on Jan. 2.

To use this service, call (855) 286-9246.

