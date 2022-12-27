APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect.

Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to a burglary at College Corner Convenience Store on Gillionville Road.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect took lottery tickets and run away, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

