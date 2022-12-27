Ask the Expert
APD asking for help identifying convenience store burglar

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a burglary suspect.

Police said the suspect is wanted in connection to a burglary at College Corner Convenience Store on Gillionville Road.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect took lottery tickets and run away, according to the police department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

