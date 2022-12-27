2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street, about a gunshot that was fired in a room and went through another room.

In the room, police found Dequan George, 19, Zaniyah Oliver, 18, and a two-year-old child.

Police found the firearm in the room, which was reported stolen out of Cordele.

Police said George and Oliver would not tell them what happened.

Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm.

Both were taken to Lowndes County Jail.

There were no injuries.

