Warmup in 2023, Watching Storms on New Year’s Eve

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will get to the upper 40s to near 50 across the area. That is still 10-15° below average.

A high pressure will make nights still chilly over the next few days, but it won’t be as cold or nearly as windy.

Tomorrow morning, we’ll be waking up to the 20s again. A hard freeze isn’t likely because of a cloud deck, but you’ll still need to protect the pipes, pets, plants, and people.

Tomorrow afternoon will get to the 50s. It’ll be our warmest afternoon in more than a week.

Lows start trending near average towards the end of the week as south winds draw moisture into the area.

Highs get near 70 for New Years Eve. Strong storms are possible on the 31st and even the 1st. It looks to be a multiple day event of severe weather with strong winds. There’s still uncertainty with this forecast, but it’s something to keep your eyes on if you have outdoor plans. Temperatures won’t be an issue. They’ll be in the 50s overnight.

We’re still 4″ below average rain in Albany. The storms likely won’t bring us to average so we’ll end 2022 with a rain deficit.

Next big cooldown is not expected until at least a week into next year.

