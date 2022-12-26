South Georgia organizations continue feeding people beyond the holiday season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia organizations have come together to continue giving to the community — even after the holidays.

For the next two weeks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., volunteers from the Lowndes County community will be feeding more than 100 people a day. Something they say is critical and needed for some in this community.

“LAMP (Lowndes Associated Ministries to People) Inc.) and some other churches usually do help at this time, but LAMP is slammed as they have activated our emergency shelter. So, we’re providing support. And the community is providing support for LAMP. So, we figured that we could help fill in since LAMP is a part of our South-Central Georgia Homeless Task Force,” Kelley Saxon, a chair member for the South-Central Task Force, said.

Kelley Saxon and Michael Conger are both members of the Homeless Task Force that don't mind helping out in the community. (Source: WALB)

Volunteers say they come together and do this when the soup kitchen is closed because there are a lot of people who are depending on these meals every day.

“We’re here today to spread a little joy and spread a little cheer. We’re here to help the least, the last, and the left out. That’s what our church serves for. The purpose of doing that is for ministry,” Dr. Ronnie Mathis, pastor of Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, said.

Dr. Ronnie Mathis, along with several volunteers from his church, Crossing Jordan Baptist Church, spent their day lending a hand. (Source: WALB)

This soup kitchen usually serves about 100 meals every day they’re open. Volunteers came together today and passed out spaghetti, corn, toast, sandwiches and chips to several families.

“It’s really cold out here, but my heart is warm. My heart is very warm. I love people, I love the community. And I feel like if we’re a part of the community, we should really be out and be a part of the community. It’s been a community effort. People are still in need. The needs don’t stop because it’s the holidays,” Saxon, said.

They say this is something they enjoy doing every year, and will continue to do every year.

“Even though it’s the holidays, the needs always going to be there. So, it makes me happy that I’m able to serve in the way I’m serving right now,” Michael Conger, a member of the South-Central Homeless Task Force, said.

On Christmas Eve, this same group of volunteers gave out 125 hot meals. They say they’ve prepared 150 on Monday to make sure they’re serving the needs of their community.

“We have to support and lift each other up. Even during these difficult and cold times,” Saxon said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.