Gov. Kemp extends state of emergency as counties deal with winter weather impacts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has extended the state of emergency for Georgia as several counties continue to deal with the effects of dangerously cold weather.

The emergency declaration allows state resources to become available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane can get delivered for commercial and residential use.

In advance of the winter weather expected this evening and out of extra caution for the safety of Georgia families, I have extended the State of Emergency related to this weather event by an additional 24 hours.



I continue to urge all Georgians to be weather aware and prepared. https://t.co/P4yDG7kkKe pic.twitter.com/FnxmbeEhHG — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 26, 2022

During a press conference on Wednesday, state officials advised residents to keep three days-worth of essentials ready in case of a power outage and water-related issues. Flashlights, batteries, medicine, first aid kits and water are among the things to have available.

