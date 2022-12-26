Frigid temperatures causing water issues across SWGA

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - It was a cold holiday weekend and several residents in southwest Georgia are experiencing burst pipes, causing them to be without water for days.

WALB News 10 spent Monday contacting local plumbing companies. While some answered, other lines were busy. Tifton, Valdosta, Albany and Americus plumbing companies told WALB their call volume has increased since Friday.

The majority of calls they’ve received are because of wells freezing over and pipes bursting from the cold. Experts say this comes from not allowing enough water to flow through the wells.

Chase Owens of Flow-Rite Plumbing, recommends that homeowners keep a consistent water flow, and keep their well warm by putting a heat lamp on it.

“A lot of people also, they will let everything barely drip in their house and I’ve had a lot of calls to where customers are saying, ‘I’ve let everything in my house drip and I still don’t have any water.’ A small drip is not going to solve the problem. You got to have a steady flow,” Owens said.

If your pipes do freeze, experts recommend you apply heat to them but not with an open flame.

We have received many responses on Facebook from people that have had many plumbing and water issues across SWGA.

There are some 24 hours service companies that are responding to calls and are not turning people away if you are in need of further help.

Here are a few 24-hour plumbing companies:

