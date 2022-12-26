ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A very Merry Christmas! Another night of clear and cold weather is expected with many in the upper teens and low 20s for morning lows. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a hard freeze warning until 10 am on Monday. Surface high pressure will settle into the region tonight as well to reinforce the quiet weather pattern for the start of the last week of 2022. This will also aid in good news for high temperatures across the area with a gradual warm-up expected from the 40s into the 70s by late week.

Firstly, Highs for tomorrow we’ll be climbing into the 40s with plenty of sunshine. However, lows will still remain cold and below freezing (the Mid 20s) so another hard freeze is possible. After this, we will have one more morning with temperatures below freezing before lows warm up as well. Temperatures in the 50s for Tuesday, 60s possible by Wednesday, and 70s as early as Friday. There will be more changes due to a new frontal system that nears us during the late week. This will add a chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go on into the New Year’s weekend. A severe weather threat cannot be rolled out at this time, but we will have those details a bit closer to the event. For right now, rain is likely along with slightly warmer highs to start the new year of 2023.

