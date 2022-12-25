First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We will continue to see bitter-cold lows over the next couple of mornings as widespread freezing temperatures (teens and 20s) are expected for Christmas Morning, Monday morning, and Tuesday morning. This could lead to patchy frost and hard freezes across the area, so still use caution for your plants, pipes, pets, and yourself. The good news comes in the form of calmer winds, so wind chills will not make things colder as we continue through this weekend. Lingering arctic air will keep things dry and clear for the holiday and into the start of the new work week. We will also see a warming trend start for highs on Christmas day leading us from the chilly 40s to the low 70s as early as next weekend. That warming trend will bring in southerly winds and with it some moisture. This will produce an opportunity for showers as we move closer to Friday due to a new frontal system. Rain chances could continue into the next weekend and even kick off the new year.

