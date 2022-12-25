Ask the Expert
Albany shoppers hurry for last minute Christmas gifts
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Holiday shopping is officially over and Santa is on the way.

As usual, there was a rush for last minute Christmas gifts. This Christmas Eve wasn’t your average Christmas Eve.

Shoppers hurry into Kohl's with temperatures feeling like the teens
Shoppers hurry into Kohl's with temperatures feeling like the teens(WALB)

Temperatures in Albany started off the coldest they’ve been in nearly 20 years according to data from National Oceanic And Atmosphere administration. The high didn’t crack 32 degrees for only the third time since 1989.

“It’s cold out here. Merry Christmas. Y’all be safe. Happy New Year.” said a Walmart shopper.

Phillip Davis, another shopper, said the cold season is his favorite season.

“I think it’s great. I love it when it’s cold. I like to break out my sweaters,” he said.

It was a busy day for last minute shoppers in Albany
It was a busy day for last minute shoppers in Albany(WALB)

Davis added that he remembers the harsh winters of 1980 in Albany, so this wasn’t much to him. Although it was one of the coldest on record, it didn’t stop anyone from getting their last gifts or buying groceries in preparation for Sunday.

“Our family comes together on Christmas Eve. Last minute stuff,” said Danny Craft who was waiting with his kids in the car as his wife picked up some gifts.

Maggie Beecher, another last-minute shopper, said she had to get gifts for her family.

“I’m out here last minute Christmas shopping for my mama. It’s cold!” said Maggie Beecher.

Most people were trying to get in and out, but the lines at Walmart were long.

Downtown Albany was more quiet than big box retailers like Walmart, Burlington and Kohl’s.

Missy Whitney, the owner of Paisley Fig, said she had a lot more people shopping in the days leading up to Christmas. Whitney opened her store for a few hours on Saturday but didn’t get much traffic.

“No, not much at all. I think people are staying in out of the weather and staying home with their families,” Whitney said.

Other stores downtown were closed. It was quieter than the Mall and most other retail spaces.

