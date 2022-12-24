Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands for the holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta Home has over 60,000 lights that flash to the beat of music if you tune into 93.1 when riding by.

When the Williams family first put up the lights for their gingerbread house, an average of 330 people a night drove through. Closer to Christmas, the number goes over 1,000.

“It picks up tremendously. We have cameras that record everybody as they go by. Last year we ran about 30,000 people within the five weeks we ran the program,” Allan Williams, owner of The Gingerbread House, said.

They said luckily people are fairly patient about seeing the lights. Sometimes traffic backs up two or three blocks down the road.

“The biggest thing is you hear people come by and little kids are just pointing at the inflatables. ‘Oh wow Olaf is here’ and they start waving. And then you hear grown people going ‘oh wow, that’s awesome.’ We hear that all the time. We just love doing it and making people happy,” Allen said.

The Williams family has been doing this for 18 years. They say it started off as just a couple of lights outside their old home and has blossomed ever since.

