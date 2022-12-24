South Ga. family gets Christmas to remember

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - With Christmas on Sunday, community leaders in Meigs are coming together after hearing one family’s story. Nelson Holton believed in the faith as he walks to church every Sunday while blind.

After hearing Nelson’s story, he said it wasn’t about if he got gifts. But making sure his son got what he wanted this Christmas.

“I thank my dad for giving me the stuff I really wanted, and he is a good father to me,” said Jaziah Holton.

Jaziah is one of Nelson’s sons whose initial reaction and all he could think about was the PS5 he wanted. He said he is happy he gets a Christmas this year.

“Well, it touched my heart so we put it out on Facebook because we wanted to make sure he got some help. Then Ms. Dana got a hold of it, and it just started spreading. Within the few hours, it had been shared 50 times, we started to get phone calls. Everyone wanted to help Nelson and his family,” said Lindy Barwick the organizer.

A group of organizers came together after a Facebook post that was shared multiple times helped serve families in both Pelham and Meigs.

“A few years back, my kids were like dad can I get this for Christmas, can I get that and I wasn’t able to do it. So I reached out to Ms. Jackie at the church, and it went from there. So I just thank God for them doing what they are doing,” said Nelson.

Nelson shared his story for those in the community, and he says he is happy he reached out to the church, with Barwick being one of the first organizers to help.

“I just want to say this about this whole experience. This is a perfect example of how sharing the love of Christ can move throughout a community, and how people’s hearts are in tune with what needs to happen. And they are so generous in giving and participating, and just doing a little bit of something on their part,” said Dana Simpson, one of the organizers.

Nelson said it’s a blessing knowing that he will be able to give his family a Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.