Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours

Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours. (Source: KXLY, WA DEPT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE, PAULA PERSHALL-GILBERT, CNN)
By Esther Bower
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week.

Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat.

“We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice because it’s too risky for human safety,” said Severin Erickson, an officer with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

But the conditions came together this day for authorities to help rescue the moose safely.

The operation took over five hours, numerous lassos, and all the strength the team had to pull the animal to shore.

The moose recovered in officer Erickson’s arms for a bit and was soon back on her feet.

Copyright 2022 KXLY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany Police Department
1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal
Over two dozen arrests were made in Jeff Davis County as part of an arrest sting, according to...
More than 30 arrested in Jeff Davis Co. operation
First Alert Weather Day
Arctic blast headed to southwest Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know.
Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of...
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

Latest News

Frigid weather and heavy snow covering much of the U.S. leads to flight cancellations from...
Seattle airport tells residents to 'go home' as flights are canceled
The Williams Family has over 60,000 lights at their home.
Valdosta gingerbread house sees thousands for the holidays
Officers rescued a moose stuck in a frozen lake for hours.
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines,...
Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel