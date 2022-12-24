Holiday weekend bitterly cold

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and Saturday as the blast of Artic air settles in across #SGA It’s been bitterly cold and windy behind Friday’s Arctic front. Wind gust 25-30mph has kept it feeling much colder. Tonight, temperatures tumble into the teens 13-19° for a hard freeze will feel even colder between 0-10° Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 1:00pm Saturday. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes. Dress in warm layers before heading out.

The Arctic chill continues with another hard freeze as lows drop into the 10s Sunday. Not as windy but still chilly upper 30s around 40 with abundant sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Lows remain below freezing through next Wednesday while highs slowly rise into the low-mid 50s then upper 60s low 70s the end of the week. As winds shift toward the south warmer temperatures and rain chances return heading into the last weekend of the year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.