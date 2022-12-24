Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Holiday weekend bitterly cold

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for tonight and Saturday as the blast of Artic air settles in across #SGA It’s been bitterly cold and windy behind Friday’s Arctic front. Wind gust 25-30mph has kept it feeling much colder. Tonight, temperatures tumble into the teens 13-19° for a hard freeze will feel even colder between 0-10° Saturday morning. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 1:00pm Saturday. Remember the 4 P’s of winter protect people, pets, plants and pipes. Dress in warm layers before heading out.

The Arctic chill continues with another hard freeze as lows drop into the 10s Sunday. Not as windy but still chilly upper 30s around 40 with abundant sunshine Sunday afternoon.

Lows remain below freezing through next Wednesday while highs slowly rise into the low-mid 50s then upper 60s low 70s the end of the week. As winds shift toward the south warmer temperatures and rain chances return heading into the last weekend of the year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
8-year-old Levi Burkett is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun.
‘It’s like he was a sent angel’: Heroes save 8-year-old boy from Doerun fire
First Alert Weather Day
Arctic blast headed to southwest Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know.
Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of...
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
There are small things you can do around your house to keep your pipes from bursting ahead of...
How to prevent bursting pipes in cold weather

Latest News

Holiday weekend bitterly cold
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Dec 23
First Alert Weather Day
Arctic blast headed to southwest Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather