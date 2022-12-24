Georgia under electrical critical load condition

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a Critical Load Condition.

Critical loads are electrical loads that directly affect an organization’s ability to maintain key operations and must be kept running even during power interruptions, for example, a data center’s servers or life support equipment in a hospital.

The City of Albany is asking customers to reduce electrical consumption where possible and only run those systems that are critical to the health and safety of their families and their businesses.

If loads continue to climb or if the city loses a section of the transmission line anywhere in Georgia, we will begin experiencing rolling blackouts.

This is not just impacting Albany Utilities. The extreme weather conditions are putting a strain on the entire electric grid. To prevent potential electrical issues, we are asking our customers to minimize all nonessential electrical usage.

Electric customers can help by setting inside thermostats to 68 degrees and not running large appliances like washing machines, dryers, or dishwashers. Also, do not open outside doors unnecessarily.

Every little conservation measure can go a long way in assisting with the Critical Load Condition. If any unnecessary electrical usage can be postponed until the temperatures rise, we can help everyone stay safe and warm during this holiday weekend.

