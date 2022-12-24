Albany Rescue Mission opens its doors amid arctic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many places are opening up their doors to help keep people out of the cold.

The Albany Parks & Recreation Department has banded together to create a safe, warm environment for those in need.

The Albany Rescue Mission is also open if people need a warm place to stay. The Bill Miller community Center opened at 8 p.m on Friday. And will last until noon on Saturday.

The Albany Fire Department helped provide cots for people to sleep on.

Velvet Poole, who is the community events superintendent, said this is something they do every year. And that they expect an influx of people.

“I’m hoping for those people to be warm for Christmas. We have a large facility, so we can have at least 200 to 300 people in this facility. Our other facility will hold about 200,” she said.

Poole said the facilities will open up every night and will be open on Christmas as well.

Albany Rescue Mission Director Larry Daniel said they’ve spent the past few days preparing for an influx of people.

The shelter first opened its chapel doors Wednesday to protect those on the street from the freezing temperatures.

Daniel said preparation for this Christmas looks different than in past years.

“We’ve been receiving donations of blankets and jackets and that sort of stuff,” he said. “We got the heat crunk up and wide open and waiting on people to come in. A lot of times here in South Georgia, you can wear shorts on Christmas. We won’t be doing it this year.”

Daniel emphasizes the fact that the Rescue Mission is stocked up on supplies because of community support.

“The community has really reached out and provided blankets and jackets, canned goods, food bags. That sort of stuff for those in need. Thank you all for your support and pitching in and stay warm,” he said.

As for the big day ahead, Daniel said Christmas at the Rescue Mission is no different.

“Christmas looks like your everyday household. We have family, friends, those homeless and those in need all gathering around to enjoy the festivities and celebration of Christ,” Daniel said.

Shelter at the Rescue Mission will be open from 8 p.m.-6:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.