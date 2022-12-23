Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

TSA finds disassembled gun in jars of peanut butter

A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.
A TSA officer found parts of a disassembled firearm concealed inside two jars of peanut butter.(Transportation Security Administration via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Transportation Security Administration officer at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport found himself in a bit of a sticky situation Thursday.

He was screening some checked baggage when one of the bags triggered an alarm, according to a TSA spokesperson.

The officer opened the bag and found two plastic jars of creamy peanut butter.

Upon closer inspection, the spokesperson reported, he found parts of a disassembled semi-automatic handgun hidden inside. The gun’s magazine was loaded with bullets.

TSA officials notified the Port Authority Police, who confiscated the items, tracked down the traveler in the terminal and arrested him.

Civil penalties for attempting to bring undeclared weapons onto a flight can cost up to $15,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the burned remains of a car in Lee County
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
8-year-old Levi Burkett is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun.
‘It’s like he was a sent angel’: Heroes save 8-year-old boy from Doerun fire
First Alert Weather Day
Arctic blast headed to southwest Georgia. Here’s everything you need to know.
Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of...
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its...
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of arctic blast

Latest News

FILE - Sunrise at the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, in Washington.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
Loves rest area in Tifton is close to I-75 and a common place for travelers to stop and get...
Cold weather not stopping holiday travelers
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages
Officials with the Metro Richmond Zoo announced the birth of a pygmy hippo just in time for...
CUTE: Zoo welcomes baby hippopotamus just in time for Christmas