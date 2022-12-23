Space heater safety a concern during arctic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crew responded to a fire on Wednesday morning in Colquitt County that left an 8-year-old badly burned. Officials believe the fire was caused by a space heater.

“We, unfortunately, on the fire side see a lot of space heater calls for structure fires. I understand they are a cheap, affordable way to produce heat,” Tyler Maples, Doerun volunteer fire chief, said.

Maples wanted to spread the message of space heater safety as many may start to use them as arctic air arrives.

Maples said when you use them, make sure you place them in the center of the room. Make sure there are no flammable products. Books, covers, clothing anything like that around. Make sure your kids don’t stick stuff in them or put a blanket over them because these fires spread easily.

Mark Holloway shows a wall heater that is properly installed. (WALB)

Mark Holloway with Modern Gas said there is a difference between heaters you can buy at the store. Now that the bitter cold has entered Southwest Georgia, Holloway said it’s important to stay warm in a safe way.

A cabin heater is designed for a sunroom or something that’s not in the house. The 20-pound cylinder that comes with the heater is not designed to be inside a home, according to Holloway.

“A lot of folks are panicked, when their power goes out especially, and try to use a construction heater too,” Holloway said.

Holloway said to not use either of those products inside your home. If you’re concerned about a fire hazard, Maples said to contact the fire department in your area.

“At any point, if you feel like it’s unsafe, contact your local fire people. Have them come out and check it. Get their professional opinion,” Maples said.

It is also smart to check if they can be used indoors by reading the instruction manual. That will also help with returns if the product is not the right one. Maples said most new space heaters have technology to prevent fires. Even though new heaters are smarter, they can still start fires if not properly used.

“Newer space heaters will shut off when they get to a particular setting, or if they’re turned over or anything like that. They will safely shut off,” Maples said.

WALB found that Home Depot in Albany was well stocked with smaller home space heaters and heat lamps early Friday afternoon.

Lowe’s in Albany also had a stock of heaters. They had wall heaters that could warm 300 square feet and a few heat fans. An employee told WALB that the stock at noon was a third of what it was when they opened that day. So they’re going fast.

If you plan on using a space heater, Maples said to take action now by replacing smoke detector batteries. He also said to unplug the space heater when going to sleep and limit usage/amount of heaters if possible.

“Anything that produces heat is going to draw a lot more amperage than something that doesn’t,” Maples said.

If you have a fireplace, it may also be a time to brush up on how to use it.

Holloway said if you’re going to be using a gas fireplace that hasn’t been used in a couple of years, make sure it’s operating right before using it. You can contact a professional. For those with wood fireplaces, Holloway said to clean your chimney, use a screen and burn dry oak logs for the best result.

